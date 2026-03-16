Jets Likely Not Done Yet After Justin Fields-Chiefs Shocker

The New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world on Monday when NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Jets were sending quarterback Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs in a shocking trade.

"Trade: the New York Jets are finalizing a deal that will send QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending a physical, per ESPN sources. Other teams were interested, but Fields’ preference was to go to Kansas City," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday.

This deal sent Fields and $7 million to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth round pick. While giving up $7 million feels like a lot, the Jets practically saved $3 million because it would have cost them $10 million to cut Fields. It's a huge steal for New York, but there's still work to be done.

What will the Jets look to get done next?

Jets still need a backup quarterback

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, the Jets quarterback room was Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Fields has been traded and Taylor is a free agent, as of Monday. The Jets traded for Geno Smith last week, but they still need a backup quarterback.

Fortunately for the Jets, there are plenty of options available. They could target the NFL draft with players like Ty Simpson and Garrett Nussmeier expected to be available down the board.

They could also turn to free agency, where quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Flacco are available. All three of these guys could work as the backup and keep pressure on Smith as the starter.

Jets need to win the NFL Draft in a big way

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jets, above all else, need to win the NFL draft. There's more pressure on the Jets to win the draft than anybody because they have so much draft capital.

The Jets have picks No. 2, No. 16, No. 33, and No. 44 in the first two rounds.

Pick No. 2 will likely be used on an edge rusher like Arvell Reese or David Bailey. Pick No. 16 should be used on a wide receiver if Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson is available. They could also target somebody like Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles if they drop all the way to No. 16.

In the second round, players like Jacob Rodriguez, Chris Brazzell, and Caleb Banks are candidates.

Either way, the NFL draft will seemingly be as important as anything for the Jets this offseason.