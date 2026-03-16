3 Bargain Free Agents Jets Can Sign After Justin Fields Trade

The New York Jets continued their transformational offseason on Monday morning.

The story of the offseason so far has been the Jets' upgrades on defense. After going 3-14 in 2025, New York has responded by infusing the defense with veterans, including Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Jets have targeted veterans overall this offseason have five players on the roster right now who are 30 years old or older in Demario Davis, Geno Smith, David Onyemata, Thomas Hennessy and Harrison Phillips. Of this group, Davis, Smith and Onyemata are new to the team.

New York has been making moves left and right and continued the trend on Monday by trading Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets have Smith on paper as the team's starter for the 2026 campaign. Plus, New York has over $43 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. The Jets could use another veteran option behind Smith. Backup quarterback isn't New York's only need, though. The Jets also could use at least one receiver and a pass rusher or two.

Here are three bargain free agents the Jets should target.

Tyrod Taylor — Spotrac Projected AAV: $3.9 Million

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor is a good backup quarterback and was very good in New York's locker room. Smith raises the floor of the Jets' quarterback room. If the Jets brought back Taylor and then paired the duo with a rookie, potentially in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, that would be a good move for New York. Plus, Spotrac is projecting his market value at just over $3.9 million across one season.

Brandin Cooks — Spotrac Projected AAV: $2.9 Million

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

New York has done a good job of adding veterans to this group. Cooks would fit that description. He's 32 years old and is a 12-year veteran with six 1,000-yard-plus seasons under his belt. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value at just over $2.9 million across one season.

Emmanuel Ogbah — Spotrac Projected AAV: $2.4 Million

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ogbah is 32 years old and is projected to land a deal worth just north of $2.4 million across one season. Ogbah has 48 sacks in 10 seasons. He only had a half-sack in 2025 in 13 games, but had 10 1/2 sacks across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.