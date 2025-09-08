2 Free Agent Fixes For Jets After Steelers Heartbreaker
After one week of action, the New York Jets are in second place in the AFC East, despite losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1.
The Jets took on Pittsburgh on Sunday at home at MetLife Stadium and ended up losing, 34-32. The AFC East was mere minutes away from being swept in Week 1, but the Buffalo Bills pulled off an improbable comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night to come out on top as the lone team in the division with a win.
There was a lot to like about the Jets' Week 1 performance. It would've been better for the franchise with a win, obviously. But, the Jets put up a strong performance against a team with playoff expectations in the AFC. The Jets looked every bit as good as Pittsburgh, if not better. A few mishaps changed the trajectory of the game, but, New York showed some really good things.
Now, that the first week of the season is behind us for the Jets. It's easier to understand what the team is trying to do. Things will change each week, for sure. But, the picture at least got a little clearer. For example, the Jets talked about a running back committee all offseason and we got a look at the distribution on Sunday. Breece Hall and Justin Fields had the vast majority of the carries. But, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis also were involved.
With that being said, should the Jets make any moves ahead of Week 2? We're already starting to see reports popping up about teams at least considering moves. For example, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Za'Darius Smith and also reports surfaced about a workout with cornerback Mike Hilton. What about New York?
Here are two guys the Jets should keep a close eye on:
Should the Jets sign either of these two veterans?
Stephon Gilmore - Most Recent Team: Minnesota Vikings
In the immediate aftermath of the Week 1 matchup, the secondary took a lot of hits on social media and specifically Brandon Stephens. It's a little unfounded. Stephens had a good offseason and the team has high hopes for him. It wasn't the best game, but the Jets were facing a future Hall of Fame quarterback as well. Regardless, if the Jets struggle in the secondary outside of Sauce Gardner over the next few weeks, Gilmore is a veteran and former superstar who is still available. A potential depth piece if need be.
Jadeveon Clowney - Most Recent Team: Carolina Panthers
This isn't a knock at the Jets' defense in the slightest. New York sacked Aaron Rodgers four times on Sunday. This is more from the perspective that Clowney is a Pro Bowl-level talent surprisingly still available after tallying 15 sacks over the last two seasons. You can never have too many good edge rushers.