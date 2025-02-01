3 Davante Adams Replacements If Jets Cut Star Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have a big decision to make with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams is still talented, but he's owed a lot of money so the Jets may decide to cut him to save some of that money.
If the Jets decide to move on from him, they'll quickly need to find a replacement to pair alongside Garrett Wilson. While they could use the NFL Draft to upgrade, they'll find more proven talent in free agency.
Who could the Jets sign to replace Adams?
3. WR Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs/Free agent
Coming into the season, Marquise Brown was looking at a potential breakout season with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
After an injury that nearly took his entire season from him, Brown has returned in a limited capacity. With the upcoming offseason, he should be able to get healthy and return to 100 percent for a breakout season in 2025.
It may be hard to lure him away from the Chiefs if he wins a Super Bowl though.
2. WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Free agent
Chris Godwin is returning from a very serious leg injury that derailed his incredible 2024 season. Before the injury, Godwin was among the best pass catchers in the league.
It may be a bit of a risk for the Jets to bring in a player coming off an injury like Godwin's, but with the level of talent he's consistently shown, it's a risk that could be worth taking.
1. WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals/Free agent
Tee Higgins is the best wide receiver available this offseason but signing him could be quite difficult. Cincinnati is likely to be willing to pay him nearly whatever he wants to bring his talent back to the Bengals.
If the Jets can land him, they would be acquiring a potential wide receiver one to pair opposite of Wilson.
Wilson and Higgins have very different play styles which could lead to them forming one of the best pass catching duos in the league.
