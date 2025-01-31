NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Offensive Star, Pass On Will Johnson At Pick No. 7
The New York Jets struggled mightily in 2024 as they battled holdouts, injuries, coaching changes, and much more adversity during the course of the season.
The good news for Jets fans is that season is in the past and New York has a top draft pick to kick start a new beginning in 2025. After hiring Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the new head coach, all the attention turned to who the Jets would pick with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently released his first mock draft. In this mock draft, Brooks predicted the Jets would pass on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. Brooks expects Johnson to come off the board to the San Francisco 49ers a few picks later.
"Building up the trenches is a part of the Jets' plan to compete with the AFC's heavyweights," Brooks wrote. "Campbell is a rock-solid offensive tackle prospect with the size, strength, and skill to dominate on the edges from Day 1."
Campbell is a great offensive line prospect and he would fill a position of need for the Jets, but many New York fans may find this prediction underwhelming.
Prospects like Mason Graham, Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, and Tetairoa McMillan have all been predicted to the Jets as well and they're all a bit more exciting than Campbell.
But an offense can only go as far as their offensive line takes them. Securing a potential franchise offensive tackle wouldn't be the worst idea for Glenn and company.
