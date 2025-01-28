3 Jets Who Could Have Played Final Game With New York
There's a new era in New York.
The New York Jets will try to get back on track for the 2025 season with Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. The duo held their first press conference in front of the New York media on Monday.
It was a great day and both impressed throughout the press conference. While this is the case, now the real work begins. The Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and clearly won't look exactly the same in 2025.
Mougey and Glenn's job this offseason is going to be getting together and putting the best roster together. That could lead to some additions, but also some subtractions from the roster. Free agency will be in here in March and that also will play a big role as New York has some key pieces heading to the open market.
Here are three players who could've played their last game in New York already.
Haason Reddick - Linebacker
This one seems like the most obvious. He held out for a good chunk of the 2024 season and is heading to free agency. He appeared in 10 games for the Jets and had just one sack after tallying 27 over the last two years. It wouldn't be a shock to see New York move on.
DJ Reed - Cornerback
It would be great to bring Reed back. He's going to be one of the best cornerbacks on the open market which could lead to a hefty price tag. It would be nice to bring him back, but the Jets have a lot of holes to fill and not much cap space to work with at this time. Reed could end up pricing himself out of New York.
Aaron Rodgers - Quarterback
With the amount of chatter about Rodgers, he has to be included here. He's under contract for 2025, but he hasn't announced if he is going to retire or not at this time. The team hasn't announced whether they would want him back yet. Glenn said he and Mougey are going to evaluate and come to the right decision. It would make a lot of sense to bring Rodgers back for one last dance, but his future is up in the air.
