Jets' Breece Hall Predicted To Leave NY To Join Commanders

Quarterback isn’t the only offensive position of question for the New York Jets.

It’s the biggest question, but the Jets also will have to figure out the running back spot with Breece Hall going to free agency. It's important to note that this really comes down to the franchise. On one hand, they have enough salary cap space to get a long-term deal done that would work for both sides. On the other hand, if things didn't work out in negotiations, the Jets do have the franchise tag at their disposal and could hold onto him using it. So, to sum up, if the Jets don't have Hall in 2026, that's a choice.

If he were to hit the open market and the Jets didn't bring him back, where could he go? ESPN's Aaron Schatz predicted that the Washington Commanders will make a "big splash" and sign Hall.

The Jets should bring back Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Big prediction for the offseason: The Commanders will make a big splash by signing running back Breece Hall, a talented rusher and receiver who will be just 25 years old next season," Schatz wrote. "Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt didn't end up taking the league by storm, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. wasn't spectacular either. Washington finished 21st in run offense DVOA through Week 17 this season."

The Commanders are a team that was littered with injuries this season but made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last year with Jayden Daniels as their quarterback as a rookie. Daniels was hurt for much of the 2025 season, but if he can stay healthy next season, there's no reason why they cannot be good again.

While this is the case, again, if the Jets want to retain Hall in 2026 they very well could. Arguably, they should for the same reasons Schatz listed for the Commanders. Hall is young and is dynamic on the ground and in the air. The Jets have a lot of things to fix but Hall wasn't an issue by any means.

