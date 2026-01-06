Jets' $9 Million Playmaker Predicted To Cut Ties With New York

The New York Jets had one of the worst possible seasons this year. They struggled across the board with their defense ranking among the worst units in the league. The offense, led by multiple quarterbacks, wasn't much better.

But there were a few bright spots on the roster. Garrett Wilson is one of the better wide receivers in the league, but he missed most of the season with injuries. Armand Membou was one of the best rookies in the league regardless of position.

Breece Hall was one of the only other bright spots on the roster. He led the offense for most of the season, but his contract expired at the end of the campaign and he might not want to return next season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted Hall would cut ties with the Jets and sign a deal with a new team in free agency.

Breece Hall seems likely to bolt in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"If Hall really did want out in November, nothing that has happened since should be enough to change that mentality," Beaston wrote. "Entering the final week of the regular season, the team is 3-13, one of the worst in the league, and facing major questions about the roster moving forward.

"Hall is in his athletic prime, just had his first 1,000-yard season, and is an explosive back who could benefit playoff contenders in need of a more consistent run game. With that said, regardless of how badly the Jets want him back in 2026 and beyond, Hall moves on in the off-season barring a historic deal he cannot turn down."

Hall deserves to go to a team that's going to give him a chance to win as well as pay him like he deserves.

If the Jets are willing to put up some money to retain him, they could make a push, but they might opt to draft a new running back instead.

As a result, it seems more likely that Hall is with a new team next season. He should have plenty of options on the open market after a solid season with the Jets.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Potential Franchise QB

