Jets' Aaron Glenn Discusses Strategy For Aaron Rodgers, Full Roster
The New York Jets have their new head coach and he certainly was impressive in his first press conference in his new role on Monday.
Aaron Glenn recently was named the Jets' next head coach and Darren Mougey was named the general manager. Both faced the New York media for the first time in their respective positions and both have earned some praise for their performances.
Glenn seemed energized and brought a lot of passion to the press conference. He handled every question thrown at him well, including those about the future of Aaron Rodgers with the team. Glenn talked about Rodgers a few times and how the team is going to come to the right decision.
He also talked about how the team is going to evaluate the roster overall, including Rodgers, as transcribed by team senior reporter Eric Allen.
"We're already texted Aaron," Glenn said. "And me and Moug are going to sit there and watch every game tape there is and then we're going to look at the whole roster. This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers folks. This is about the roster and we plan on building the best roster that we can. So whatever that may be – guard, tackle, defensive tackle – that's what we're evaluating. And listen, everybody is under the microscope. That's just what it is, so we're going to do the best we can to make sure we build the best roster."
It's only been a short time, but it does seem like the Jets made the right choice with Glenn.
