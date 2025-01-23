3 Lions Free Agents Aaron Glenn Should Recruit To Jets
The New York Jets already got one former member of the Detroit Lions, could other people be on the way?
New York officially landed former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's next head coach. Glenn began his National Football League career as a member of the Jets and now his job is to turn things around. The Jets were 5-12 last season and could be in a completely different position with a good offseason.
The Jets are looking to fill their open general manager position right now and soon enough New York will have an opportunity to add to the roster. Could Glenn's connection to Detroit help bring some top-tier talent to New York?
Here are three Lions free agents the Jets should pursue with Glenn now in town:
Carlton Davis - Cornerback
The Jets have Sauce Gardner on the team but still could use another cornerback. DJ Reed has been great for the Jets, but he will be a free agent as well. If he were to leave, it would make sense to bring another in. Davis is just 28 years old and had two interceptions in 2024. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a 77 quarterback rating.
Marcus Davenport - Defensive End
He appeared in just six games over the last two seasons but is just 28 years old. He had 21 sacks over his first four seasons to go along with 52 quarterback hits. Clearly, there is some talent there. New York's cap situation is tricky, but Davenport is someone that likely could be brought in on a cheap, short-term deal but has upside.
John Cominsky - Defensive End/Defensive Lineman
Cominsky is another defensive player who could be a good pickup for New York. He tallied two sacks and 36 total tackles in 2024. He's not a big-name player, but he's a five-year NFL veteran who could add another piece to a Jets defense that is going to look different in 2025.
More NFL: Jets $140 Million Star Could Be Cut Or Traded Per Former NFL Agent