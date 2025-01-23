Jets' Sauce Gardner Hints Feelings On Aaron Glenn Hiring On Social Media
The New York Jets got their guy yesterday and the move seems to be universally loved.
New York hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. Glenn notably was drafted by the Jets and spent a good chunk of his career in New York. He even was a Pro Bowler while in town.
Now, he will have the task of turning around a 5-12 football team. There's a lot of talent here and the Jets should have an opportunity to get back on track with a solid offseason. Right in the aftermath of the Glenn signing, praise and support started coming in from all over the place.
One person who seems to be excited about the move is young cornerback Sauce Gardner. He took to Instagram to share the NFL's post announcing the signing and included a few exclamation points. It's social media and emojis so sometimes this is hard to interpret. But, the three exclamation points seem to be an indication that the young corner is happy with the move.
Gardner is eligible for an extension this offseason so him being happy certainly could help as New York hopefully attempts to keep him around for longer. The Jets have a fantastic young core. Hopefully, Glenn will be able to get the most out of it. It will be a long few months, but it does feel like Glenn's signing just energized the fanbase.
