3 Massive Trades Jets Need to Make Before 2025 Trade Deadline
The New York Jets have made a lot of solid moves over the last few months, headlined by the decision to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and replace him with the much younger Justin Fields.
But the Jets still have a lot of holes on the roster. The Jets need to upgrade their wide receiver room, but not every move they could make would be as a buyer. There are also a few players on the roster who could be traded in the coming weeks.
Which three trades could the Jets look to make ahead of the trade deadline?
Jets should trade Allen Lazard to the WR-desperate Steelers
The Jets need to upgrade their wide receiver room, but they could still look to trade Allen Lazard to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers and Lazard have gone everywhere together since the wide receiver joined the league. With Rodgers in Pittsburgh, the Steelers' front office could send a late-round pick or two to the Jets in exchange for the wide receiver.
For New York, the deal would make perfect sense. Lazard doesn't have a future with the team. In fact, he might not even be a solid piece of their current plans. Acquiring any kind of pick in exchange for Lazard would benefit the Jets in the long run.
Jets should trade Breece Hall to Cowboys this season
Breece Hall has been surrounded by trade rumors for months because he's the expendable piece in the Jets' running back room. With Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis emerging as potential stars and Hall sitting on an expiring contract, a trade that sends Hall to the Dallas Cowboys would make perfect sense.
The Cowboys desperately need a running back to boost their offense to the next level, and they have the pick capital to make a deal happen following the Micah Parsons blockbuster. Hall would take off as the bell-cow back in Dallas, and the Jets would land a quality pick and/or player in return.
Jets should trade for Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers
While the Jets should trade Lazard, that idea would come next to the addition of Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Jets would be the perfect suitor, especially if they trade Lazard.
Meyers would be the perfect wide receiver two who could play opposite of Garrett Wilson in New York. This duo would provide solid options for Fields to work with this season. If Fields has good targets to work with, he could emerge as a potential star in New York rather than a presumed draft bust.
