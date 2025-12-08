Breece Hall Sends Message To Jets Fans After Being Eliminated From Playoffs

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football for the last 15 years.

In Week 14, the Jets suffered a crushing division loss to the Miami Dolphins. This loss officially eliminated the Jets from the playoffs for the 15th year in a row. They currently sit at 3-10 on the season with little hope for another victory this year.

The Jets have a disastrous quarterback room right now. Justin Fields missed the week with an injury and Tyrod Taylor was bounced early in the game with an injury of his own. These injuries played a part in the Jets missing the playoffs again.

Breece Hall sends a message to Jets fans after Week 14 loss

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) recovers a fumble against Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

After the game, running back Breece Hall sent a message about the lack of playoff berths to the Jets faithful.

"It's a yearly thing, it definitely starts to weigh on you. At the end of the day, you start to look at yourself. You see your peers and you see other guys that you're just as good as, if not better than, and they get to just have a lot of fun," Hall said after the Jets were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. "With AG (head coach Aaron Glenn) here, I see the vision and I see how things are changing around. We've just got to be better as a team and go out and execute what the coaches are coaching us to do."

Hall has been one of the leaders for the Jets this season. He's a free agent after the year, but the Jets need to do everything in their power to bring him back. He's their best playmaker on offense right now, while also being a vocal leader for the team.

Hall was asked about how he's going to stay motivated the rest of the way.

"I like playing football, so it's easy for me to stay motivated," Hall said after Week 14's loss.

New York needs to make some big moves in the coming months to avoid missing the playoffs again next year.

