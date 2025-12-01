Jets Need To Re-Sign Star Playmaker To Kickstart Much Needed Rebuild

The New York Jets are in a tough spot right now, but they could have abright future ahead if they can make the right moves over the next few months.

The team kickstarted their rebuild at the trade deadline by trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. This pair of trades landed the Jets a haul of top draft picks to use on potential franchise stars over the next two years.

But the Jets will also need to make some big moves in free agency this offseason. They have some key players, including Breece Hall, heading into free agency.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently urged the Jets to re-sign Hall in free agency this offseason and it couldn't be more important of a move for the front office to make.

Jets need to re-sign Breece Hall in the offseason

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets traded big names like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline but refused to move starting running back Breece Hall," Knox wrote. "Since the Jets didn't cash in Hall when they had the chance, they should go ahead and extend the 24-year-old.

"While Hall isn't an elite back, he's an above-average dual-threat who can provide stability to the ground game and provide the quarterback with a security blanket. Presumably, the Jets will have a new quarterback in 2026. Having Hall locked in before going QB shopping would make a ton of sense."

Hall is the team's top free agent and he should be their top priority.

The young running back has a lot of talent and a lot of gas left in the tank. He's seemingly one of the best young playmakers in the AFC, which is tough to replicate and replace for the Jets.

As the Jets look for a new franchise quarterback in the coming offseason, it's crucial they have a competent offense for this young quarterback to step into. Having Hall in the backfield would be a huge step in the right direction on offense, especially if they can sign him for three or four years.

