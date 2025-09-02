NFL Writer Sends Concerning Justin Fields Message Before Week 1
The New York Jets opted to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers during the offseason in favor of Justin Fields. This was quite a leap to take, but it should pay off for the Jets in the long run.
Fields hasn't put together the best NFL career to this point, but he's still quite young and seems to have a lot of potential left in the tank.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed Fields as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Kline showed some confidence in Fields but also suggested that he still has a lot to prove.
Justin Fields has a lot to prove with the Jets in 2025
"I want good things for Justin Fields. He was definitely better than Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh and their decision to bench him will live in infamy. But we are reaching an inflection point in the Ohio State product's career," Kline wrote. "Fields flamed out in Chicago and wound up patrolling the sidelines in Pittsburgh. The Jets were kind enough to hand him a nice contract, but he won't get another one without meaningful signs of growth.
"On the surface, this was a good offseason for the Jets. Aaron Glenn feels like the right kind of culture-builder for that cursed organization. On the other hand, East Rutherford also feels like where quarterback careers go to die. Fields is a major athlete. His ability to extend plays and execute designed runs is a genuine ace up his sleeve. He just doesn't really throw it with much conviction. There is a fine line between being efficient and being scared. Fields needs to prove he is on the right side of that line."
Fields could be a star for the Jets, but he's going to need to continue to improve from what he showed in training camp.
The young star is one of the better running quarterbacks in football. In fact, when he's in the open field, he's one of the hardest players to take down.
The Jets' season will only go as far as Fields takes them. If he struggles to get going, the team will be one of the worst in the league, but if he can take massive strides of improvement, the Jets could be .500 or better.
