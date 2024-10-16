3 Reasons Why Trading for Davante Adams Was Right Move for New York Jets
After falling to 2-4 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the New York Jets made the move most people expected and traded for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, Davante Adams.
Since Aaron Rodgers came to the Jets, it seemed like Adams was always going to find his way to reunite with his quarterback, and that has finally happened. However, with the Jets now 2-4 and their playoff hopes dwindling after three straight losses, the franchise now might have a new jolt of hope following the trade.
New York has felt like a team that has been underachieving this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Now, with Adams, they really won't have any excuses for continuing struggles.
When healthy, the All-Pro wide receiver is an excellent talent and could be a game-changer for New York. Here are three reasons why it was a good move for the Jets.
Fair Price
Even though Adams is one of the best receivers in the league, his asking price was never going to truly reflect his worth on the field because of his contract situation and desire to get out of Las Vegas.
New York will reportedly be sending a conditional third-round pick, that could turn into a second-rounder for the talented wide-out. This seemed pretty on par with what the Raiders were looking for in exchange for Adams, as with playoff hopes dwindling, the Jets clearly needed to do something.
Offense Needs Him
Prior to trading for Adams, the Jets’ offense was expected to be better with Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback. While there have been some glimpses of success this season, there have also been a lot of failures.
Even though New York is much improved at the quarterback position, they have the same amount of points scored through the first six weeks of the season that they did in 2023. The Jets clearly needed something.
Going All-In
Since New York doesn’t know how long Rodgers will be playing for and with no real plan in place for the future, going all-in now is really the only thing the franchise can do at this point.
While adding Adams makes the roster better, it by no means guarantees that things will improve for the Jets. This is still a team that has things to clean up, on both sides of the ball, but adding a star wide receiver should improve an offense that has been up and down.