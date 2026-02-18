Should the Jets Extend Joe Tippmann? Making the Case for a New Deal

While the 2025 New York Jets struggled in the trenches, it seems that the franchise at least found its foundational core for the foreseeable future.

While 2025 No. 7 overall pick Armand Membou and 2024 No. 11 pick Olu Fashanu represent high-upside bookends on the outside, it is offensive guard Joe Tippmann who has emerged as the anchor of the Jets' interior. New York's rebuild has long been criticized for its lack of continuity, but the Jets have an opportunity to break the cycle.

For Tippmann, 24, a lucrative contract extension could be looming, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini -- and it could be worth more than expected.

What would a Joe Tippmann extension look like?

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) heads to the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The next logical candidate is guard Joe Tippmann, a former second-round pick entering the final year of his rookie deal," Cimini noted in a piece published Wednesday. "He's due to make about $4 million in 2026, thanks to a performance/playing-time escalator."

As for what an extension could look like, Cimini went as far as saying that he could "at least triple" his $4 million salary annually. An extension of that amount would put Tippmann among the 20 highest-paid guards in the league and possibly higher as the salary escalates.

Tippmann played 1,045 offensive snaps in 2025, allowing six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. To his credit, New York's offensive line, in particular Alijah Vera-Tucker, was injury-ravaged at points during the season. Their offensive line still found a way to give both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor a time to throw that ranked in the top-half of the NFL, according to Sumer Sports.

While a raise to $12 million annually would triple Tippmann's salary, it would remain significantly less than the top of the market, where some of the NFL's elite guards like Tyler Smith and Trey Smith are making $24 million and $23.5 million annually, respectively.

If Tippmann is not rewarded with a new contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

For the Jets, an extension in the $12 million per year range would be a massive bargain. With nearly $80 million in projected cap space, New York has the flexibility to move early and opt for a front-loaded deal to support its two-to-three year plan.

