4 Jets Set To Attend 'Tight End University'
Four members of the New York Jets are going to take part in arguably the top event of the offseason for tight ends.
Back in 2021, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen came together to create "Tight End University." It's an event for tight ends to come together and train during the offseason.
"About Tight End University," the event's website reads. "Founded in 2021 by NFL Tight Ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program. Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.
"Beyond supporting our athletes, TEU is also driven to give back to the community through a variety of charitable initiatives. Thanks to the help of our sponsors, we are able to help raise money for various organizations and at the conclusion of the event donate all proceeds to charities selected by our hosts."
The official TEU Instagram account shared a photo with the list of 2025 attendees. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that four members of the New York Jets will be in attendance: Jeremy Ruckert, Mason Taylor, Stone Smartt and Zack Kuntz.
"Four Jets tight ends will attend Tight End University — Jeremy Ruckert, Mason Taylor, Stone Smartt and Zack Kuntz," Cimini said. "NFL Live will broadcast tomorrow (4 to 5 pm, ESPN) from TEU."