Jets Insider Provides Breece Hall Free Agency Update, Projected Deal

The New York Jets are in a bit of a tough spot with running back Breece Hall.

Hall is a free agent this offseason and he's coming off a career year in which he posted over 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his career. At just 24 years old, he's bound to land a solid contract in free agency.

But Jets insider Rich Cimini recently provided an update on Hall's free agency, which included the possibility that he could be franchise or transition tagged. Cimini also noted that a three-year, $33 million deal would seem fair if Hall was looking to sign a contract.

"The tag deadline is next Tuesday. Franchise tag is projected at $14.5M; transition tag projected at $11.5M," Cimini wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "Ideally, the Jets would like to sign Hall to an extension. A three-year, $33M contract ($20M gtd) seems fair. Failing a deal by March 3, they need to use a tag. If not, he probably will walk and they get nothing (except maybe a 2027 comp pick).

Cimini would go into more depth about both the franchise tag and the transition tag, though it's unclear if the Jets will use either on Hall this offseason.

Breece Hall could be in for a hectic free agency period

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The transition tag is rarely used, but it makes sense from an economic/cap standpoint. Jets would have right of first refusal. Downside: If they don't match an offer sheet, there's no compensation and the loss wouldn't count toward the 2027 comp-pick calculation," Cimini wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "Basically, a transition tag lets another team do the heavy lifting.

"The franchise tag is excessive; there are better options. One unknown is Hall's willingness to stay with the Jets; he's been dropping hints for months that he might want to move on. If this is true, the Jets can use the franchise tag as a means to set up a tag-and-trade. A player with the transition tag also can be traded. In either case, the player must sign the tender before a trade can be executed."

Cimini's projection of three years and $33 million would likely work for the Jets and Hall. But it's unclear if both sides are open to that idea right now.

The franchise tag option has been gaining steam as of late, even if Hall wants to land elsewhere. The Jets would have the chance to franchise tag him and trade him to a different team.

Either way, it seems like the Jets should be able to land something in this deal. It could be a new contract for Hall. It could be signing him to the franchise tag. Or it could be an eventual tag and trade scenario. But the Jets shouldn't be walking away empty handed.

