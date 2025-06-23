Could Jets Reunite Justin Fields With DJ Moore?
The New York Jets have shown this offseason that they aren't afraid to make decisive, bold moves.
This was especially shown through the team's decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams this offseason. The Jets have made the franchise younger and in the process got rid of some headaches.
With training camp just a few weeks away now, the vibes have been high. There's been a lot of excitement around new quarterback Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson has turned heads on the practice field, the defense is loaded, and the offensive line has taken a step on paper thanks in large part to the addition of first-round pick Armand Membou.
There's a lot to like about this team heading into 2025, but questions still have popped up about the receiver position. Wilson is the No. 1 receiver and reports have come out pointing toward Josh Reynolds as the current favorite for the No. 2 spot. Beyond them, the Jets have Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Malachi Corley, and Tyler Johnson to name a few.
Should they look to bring another weapon to New York?
Heavy.com's Paul Esden Jr. speculated that they should and made up a mock trade proposal to bring DJ Moore to town.
"A proposed hypothetical trade explores that possibility with the Jets being the direct beneficiary," Esden said. "Chicago receives: a 2027 third-rounder and New York receives: wide receiver DJ Moore. Fowler speculated that a third-rounder could be parlayed into a trade for a veteran pass catcher. Moore, 28, has five years remaining on his $110 million contract."
This is a fun idea, but one that isn't likely to come to fruition. This stems from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler talking about the fallout the George Pickens trade involving the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. Fowler speculated that the Steelers should call the Bears to see if someone like Moore would be available. He didn't say that Moore is available and that doesn't seem very likely right now anyway.
It would be great to reunite Fields with his old running mate from Chicago, but that definitely doesn't sound likely right now. He has a big contract of his own right now. The most likely next steps for New York is using some cap space to sign Wilson and Sauce Gardner to long-term extensions, probably not a blockbuster trade like this.
More NFL: Jets-Crystal Palace: Woody Johnson Set For $254 Million Purchase