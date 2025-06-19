Aaron Glenn Has Proven To Be Perfect Pick For Jets
The New York Jets had one of the most interesting head coach openings after the 2024 regular season ended.
There were a handful of jobs open, but New York in itself is a unique place. With the expectations, passion in the fanbase, and the pure size of the New York market, there's a lot to live up to. On top of all of these variables, the Jets entered the offseason with some franchise-alterting decisions ahead, including the future of Aaron Rodgers.
It's not for anyone, but the Jets made the right choice. New York interviewed a handful of candidates and ended up selecting former Jets star Aaron Glenn to be the next head coach for the franchise. Glenn found success as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator and was a red-hot candidate overall this offseason.
Since being hired, Glenn has attempted to transform the culture of the Jets. One way that has been shown is through the fact that there haven't been many leaks about the team's plans. Glenn specifically talked about how he wanted the team to "move in silence" and that's what's gone on. Also, there's been buy-in on the roster already. Throughout organized team activities (OTAs), the attendance was nearly perfect even though it wasn't required.
The Jets are building something special and Glenn was the guy for the job. Each time he speaks, it's clear how much he cares about this franchise. Even recently he did an interview with USA Todays' Jarrett Bell and talked about how he thinks landing the Jets job was "fate."
"This is my third time around the horn with the Jets,” Glenn said to Bell. “It’s fate. I was meant to have that job. Even though there are some things to work out, there is no other job that fits.”
If that doesn't get you fired up, we don't know what will. It's easy to talk about moves without wins and losses to back it up, but he's said and done everything right so far.