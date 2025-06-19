Insider Shuts Down Jets' Justin Fields Rumors
There's a lot to like about this New York Jets roster right now.
It has been an offseason full of transformation for New York. The biggest change of the offseason certainly is New York moving on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and signing young signal-caller Justin Fields in response.
Fields was highly sought-after and ended up landing a two-year, $40 million deal to sign with the Jets. Before landing in New York, the other team that was rumored as a landing spot for Fields was the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the 2024 season with Pittsburgh and looked good across six starts, but was benched when Russell Wilson got healthy.
Reports have popped up left and right about Pittsburgh's interest in Fields. There's been some buzz that some people in the building preferred him over Wilson. It was also reported that the Steelers wanted to bring Fields back this offseason.
While this is the case, ESPN's Peter Schrager joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and said he believes the reports are overblown and if Pittsburgh really wanted him, it would've handed him a deal comparable to what the Jets did.
"Everyone's like, they really wanted Fields," Schrager said. "If they really wanted Fields, they would've paid Fields big money. That was my take on the whole thing. 'They really wanted (Matthew Stafford). Well, Stafford wasn't going... they didn't really want Fields. If they really wanted Fields, you give him $40 million and you're there."
No matter what Pittsburgh's level of interest was, the Jets are fortunate to have him in town now.
