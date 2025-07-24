Aaron Glenn Has Super Bowl Take For Jets
The New York Jets are going to look different in 2025, but it sounds like head coach Aaron Glenn is confident that the team is trending in the right direction.
That isn't the most shocking statement in the world. Glenn was hired to come in and change the culture and that has been the driving point of the offseason. Glenn has helped make changes left and right, starting with moving on from Aaron Rodgers. It's been a long offseason, but it sounds like Glenn is ready to roll. He shared a message to the team about the direction of the franchise and even said that he thinks a Super Bowl is on the way.
“When I woke up at that time, I didn’t go back to sleep,” Glenn said as shared by Heavy.com's Jordan Foote. “I don’t think I’ll go back to sleep anytime soon, because now we have this whole day and we have things we’ve got to get done. I’m looking forward to every part of every minute, every hour of what we have going on today. It’s a day of teaching, and I want to make sure I go through that the right way."
He also shared the Super Bowl is down the line.
"Aaron Glenn’s message to players: 'The expectation in training camp is trying to create new things. Super bowl is down the road," Jets X Factor's Connor Long said.
There's a lot to be excited about.