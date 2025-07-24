Justin Fields Review: How Jets QB Looked Day 1
The New York Jets have kicked off training camp and with that, the buzz around the team’s quarterback position is only going to increase.
The Jets signed Justin Fields this offseason so much of the chatter for the rest of the summer will surely be about how he performs in preparation for the 2025 season. Fields has an opportunity in New York and all of the talent in the world. Now, it’s just up to the Jets’s coaching staff to bring it out of him and put him in a position to succeed.
We’ll see how it goes, but it was a good first day for Fields. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Fields looked good in his first day of training camp action in New York.
"QB Justin Fields (5-for-8) was solid in his first practice," Cimini said. "His best throw was a deep corner route to a wide-open Garrett Wilson, his old Ohio State teammate. The rest of his completions were checkdowns to the backs.
"Not a great start for WR Malachi Corley, who dropped a pass from fourth-string QB Brady Cook. Coming off a disappointing rookie year, Corley needs a strong camp to secure a roster spot. He won't get a free pass this year."
Fields is the most interesting player for the Jets right now. New York is going to need him to take a step forward if the team is going to turn things around. It sounds like the first day went well.