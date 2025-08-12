Aaron Glenn Provides Injury Updates For 2 Jets Offensive Weapons
The New York Jets' front office worked very hard during the offseason to put the team in a position to succeed this year. They opted to go after a new general manager and landed on Darren Mougey. This choice has looked like a great one already as Mougey would opt to hire Aaron Glenn as the team's new head coach.
Glenn has set the tone during the offseason and training camp and the team seems bought into what he's selling.
The Jets also opted to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, choosing to sign the much younger Justin Fields in his place. Fields has looked good with the Jets for the most part.
Mougey was also able to sign Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to massive contract extensions that will keep both superstars in New York for the foreseeable future. At one point, it didn't seem like either star would re-sign with the Jets, but Mougey was able to ink both to new deals in the span of a week.
But the Jets haven't been able to avoid injuries despite this incredible offseason put together by the front office.
Aaron Glenn provides crucial injury updates on Tuesday
The Jets have already seen quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor battle injuries this offseason. Fields was stepped on earlier in the offseason and dislocated his toe. Taylor recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.
On Tuesday, third-string quarterback Brady Cook limped off the field with an ankle injury during the team's practice. With Taylor already expected to miss the rest of the preseason, an injury to Cook might cripple the team's quarterback room. Luckily, Glenn said that Cook's ankle injury was nothing serious.
The team is also battling the injury bug with wide receiver Allen Lazard, who's down for about two weeks with a shoulder injury, per Glenn. Lazard is battling for the wide receiver two spot in New York. The Jets have Wilson atop their wide receiver room, but nobody has separated themselves for the No. 2 or No. 3 spot. With Lazard expected to miss two weeks, the door is wide open for a player like Malachi Corley or Arian Smith to take the starting role on offense.
All in all, the Jets have avoided serious injuries for the most part. They will need to continue working toward full health as the season draws closer.
More NFL: Roster Shake-Up? Jets Predicted To Cut Polarizing 22-Year-Old RB