Roster Shake-Up? Jets Predicted To Cut Polarizing 22-Year-Old RB
The New York Jets have looked rather solid in training camp, for the most part. Specifically, their defense has been lights out. Newly signed quarterback, Justin Fields, has struggled at times, specifically recently, but he looked solid in Week 1 of the preseason.
The Jets are soon going to need to cut down their roster to 53 players. When looking at the potential cut candidates, a few names stick out, but a lot of the decisions will be tough because the Jets are loaded with young talent.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently predicted the Jets would cut undrafted free agent running back Donovan Edwards when the rosters condense down to 53 players in the coming weeks. Edwards was originally signed by the Jets following the NFL Draft a few months ago.
Donovan Edwards is on the Jets' chopping block
"If the Jets do wind up playing the trio of Hall, Allen and Davis as much as it seems they will — andin a run-heavy offense— I have concerns about the lack of depth behind them," Rosenblatt wrote. "Edwards hasn’t flashed much during training camp but had a nice 73-yard touchdown run on Saturday (albeit wiped out by a holding penalty) and Glenn raved about him after the game.
"If he keeps this level of play up, it’ll be harder to keep him off the roster. And while Nwangwu has gotten reps with the backups, his role is primarily on special teams and as the team’s primary kick returner. Perhaps someone worth adding will come available on the waiver wire when rosters are reduced."
Edwards is a very talented running back and he will likely make a roster in the NFL, if not a practice squad at the very least. But it doesn't look like it'll be the Jets.
It's unlikely the Jets will carry five running backs. Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen are the top three backs in New York. They're expected to help carry the offense. Kene Nwangwu is a solid special teams player and the team's main kick returner, so he would likely get the nod over Edwards. There's even a chance that fullback Andrew Beck makes the team over Edwards.
Still, the Michigan product could land on a practice squad or another roster if he's cut by the Jets. He's flashed some big play ability in training camp, but the Jets are too deep at running back to give him a shot on the 53-man roster.
