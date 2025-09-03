Aaron Glenn's Message For New York Jets Fans
Finally, it’s game week.
The New York Jets don’t have to wait much longer before they can return to the field and try to put the sour taste of the 2024 season behind them.
New York will face the Pittsburgh Steelers with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
The game will be Aaron Glenn’s re-emergence to the Jets fanbase and also a bit of closure from the Aaron Rodgers era. There was hope behind Rodgers but things didn’t work out. Now, the two sides will face off and then go in a different direction. Once the game ends, the Rodgers era is officially done. The Jets will have 16 other games against other opponents and Rodgers and the Steelers will have 16 other games in the regular season before he likely hangs up his cleats and calls it a career.
Glenn has pretty much said everything right this offseason after returning to the city in which he, himself, turned into a Pro Bowler and a superstar. He’s back now and sent a message to fans on Tuesday, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.
How will Aaron Glenn respond with the regular season starting?
"I have a pretty good understanding of exactly where we are as a team and the things that we were trying to create going into and going through training camp," Glenn said. "I think we're very, very close, and I'm going to continue to assess that as I go through the season. No, we're not there yet, and we're not going to be perfect at all, but those are things that I will never stop looking at because I want to make sure we reach that plateau of being the team that we try to create ... fighting our [expletives] off to get there. I do know that they [the players] know exactly what it is, and we can continue to strive for that...
"I want to be a team where the fans will look up and say, 'we're proud of that team,' and if they say that, I'll be happy," he said. "I'll be happy, because within that, I know that wins will come...It doesn't matter who you play, you want to kick somebody's butt any time you go out on the grass," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're playing Arizona, Pittsburgh, or Cleveland. It doesn't matter. You want to beat the hell out of anyone you go against."
Glenn did a lot of winning over in Detroit while helping the Lions win as the team's defensive coordinator. Now, it's his job to transform the Jets and he seems like the guy for the job.
