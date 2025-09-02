Jets-Aaron Glenn Knows What To Expect Against Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are just five days away from facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Any time you're building up for a season, it's exciting. No matter what happened the season before doesn't matter any more. Anything could happen and that's the beauty of a new season. For the Jets, there are so many new faces in town and plenty of uncertainty, but excitement. There's a chance that this team is much better than they were last year.
Aaron Glenn is leading the charger now, Justin Fields is in at quarterback, and there are young building blocks all throughout the franchise led by Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. All of this is to say that there is a lot of excitement in the air. What makes things even more interesting with the season opener just a few dats away is that it's not just going to be another game, no matter what is said. Aaron Rodgers is leading the charge for the Steelers now after spending the last two years with the Jets. Things didn't work out, but he was the most high-profile addition to the franchise in quite some time.
Rodgers is one of the most polarizing figures in the league in recent memory and Jets fans got the entire experience. Now, he's coming back to face the franchise after a messy ending in New York.
Unsurprisingly, Glenn was asked about Rodgers on Tuesday and he gave more of an insight into the former Jets QB than he had at other points in the offseason, as transcribed by SNY's Alex Smith.
Aaron Glenn opened up about Aaron Rodgers
"I’ve had the opportunity to go against the player a number of times, and listen, he’s always been someone who really understands what the coordinators think, and you can tell he does a lot of film study,” Glenn said. “So mentally, that never goes away. Physically, we all start to wane at some point as we get older, but I know at that position, mentally when you’re on point, man, he makes it a challenge. On tape, you can continue to see that. Shoot, when he was here, you can see that.
“What we have to do a really good job of is making sure we give different looks and try to make it as hard as we can on him, because he’s seen it all.”
Glenn also called Rodgers a future Hall of Famer.
"He's a future Hall of Famer. We all know that. He's going to cause problems no matter what."
Typically, when questions about Rodgers have popped up this offseason, Glenn hasn't spoken at length too much about him. But, he is the opposing quarterback for the team in just a few days. Finally, Week 1 is here.
