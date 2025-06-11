Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On Playing After Messy Jets Exit
The New York Jets moved in from Aaron Rodgers this offseason and will end up facing off against him in Week 1 action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers signed with the Steelers this past offseason ahead of mandatory minicamp and spoke to the media on Tuesday.
He answered a wide range of questions, including why he decided to continue his career after his exit from New York, as transcribed by PennLive.com's Nick Farabaugh.
"A lot of decisions that I've made over my career and in life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling," Rodgers said. "But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling. This is a decision that was best for my soul...I just want to have fun here. I want to enjoy the game. The game given me a ton. It's hard to think of anything in my life that's positive, that wasn't impacted by, directly or indirectly, my playing this game. I just want to give back to the game, enjoy it, pass on my knowledge to my teammates, and try to find ways to help lead this team."
Rodgers is now 41 years old and coming off a wild two-year stint with the Jets. Although it didn't go as planned, he still did throw 28 touchdown passes last year in a downyear, for his standards. He still seemingly has something left in the tank and Jets fans will get a close look in Week 1.