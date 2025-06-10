Aaron Glenn Reveals Jets Are Continuing Tradition
It was a big day for the New York Jets on Tuesday.
New York kicked off its mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and afterward head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the media. One question that was floated to Glenn was whether or not the Jets will hold any joint practices this offseason. He responded and revealed that the Jets will hold joint practices with the New York Giants.
"Yeah, we'll have joint practices with the Giants," Glenn said. "Looking forward to that."
Glenn noted that the practices will be held at both team's facilities.
New York will face off against the Giants in the second week of preseason game action. The Jets will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9 and follow up with a matchup against the Giants on Aug. 16 at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets and Giants are no strangers to one another. The cross-town rivals held joint practices consistently for years, but the tradition stopped for 17 years before coming back in 2022, as shared by NJ.com's Andy Vasquez.
"The Jets and Giants relaunched their tradition of training camp joint practices back in 2022 for the first time in 17 years after then Jets coach Robert Saleh hit it off with new Giants coach Brian Daboll," Vasquez said. "Saleh was fired last year, but the tradition will continue in 2025 for the third time in the last four years, according to new Jets coach Aaron Glenn."
More NFL: Jets Give Timeline For Injured Star Jermaine Johnson II