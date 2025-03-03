Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign With AFC South Team After Bumpy Jets Tenure
The two-year partnership between the New York Jets and future Hall of Fame quarterback certainly didn't go as planned.
Rodgers played only four snaps in 2023 before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. He got healthy for the 2024 season and started every game, but the Jets went 5-12. And there were countless off-field distractions all the while.
Now that the Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new general manager in Darren Mougey, they've already announced their intentions to move on from Rodgers. Barring a shocking last-minute trade, he'll be cut with a post-Jun. 1 designation and the Jets will eat $49 million over the next two years.
Entering his age-41 season, Rodgers may not have any more Most Valuable Player runs in him, but there's still a chance he could put together one last strong season. One NFL writer believes he will get that shot on a last-place team.
On Monday, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson predicted that Rodgers would sign with the Tennessee Titans, who are likely to move on from two-year starter Will Levis after finishing with the NFL's worst record in 2024.
"Rodgers already has a home in Nashville and his Pat McAfee appearances would likely cause fewer problems in a smaller market. On top of that, the Titans coaching staff is in a situation where significant improvements are needed for jobs to be saved," Johnson wrote.
"Signing Rodgers also allows Tennessee to use the first overall pick on Travis Hunter. It’s a win-win scenario for all parties and it would only be a one-year commitment for the Titans."
In 2024, Rodgers had a 63.0 percent completion rate, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The only statistic he set a career-low in was won-loss record, but because of all the baggage that seemingly comes with him at this point in his career, a team has to be fairly desperate to take a shot on him.
The Titans just might be the team with that sort of desperation. Free agency begins on Mar. 12, and Rodgers could make his decision shortly thereafter.
More NFL: Ex-Jets GM Hints At Major 2025 Draft Trade Centered Around Quarterback Position