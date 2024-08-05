Aaron Rodgers Reveals Secret Weapon for New York Jets' Passing Game
The New York Jets are in a much better place heading into the 2024 NFL season than they were at this point last year. It is widely expected that they could be a potential Super Bowl contender.
Aaron Rodgers is going to be a big part of deciding whether or not that will happen.
After missing all but four snaps of the 2023 season, Rodgers is back and looking healthy. Head coach Robert Saleh even went so far as to say that the future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn't look like he has missed any time.
Looking ahead at the upcoming year, the Jets are going to need Rodgers to be fully healthy. They need him to pick up where he left off before the injury.
Thankfully, it appears that he's well on his way to doing just that. New York has also improved greatly around him.
Bringing in both wide receiver Mike Williams and offensive tackle Tyron Smith in free agency were both massive upgrades. They will help take the Jets' offense to the next level.
At this point in time, New York's offense will feature Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Williams, Malachi Corley, and Allen Lazard, along with a much better offensive line than they had in 2023.
When it comes to the passing game, Wilson and Williams should be one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. However, they will need other players to step up as receivers as well.
Rodgers recently revealed a secret weapon for the Jets' passing attack, especially in the red zone. That secret weapon seems to be Hall.
"It says a lot when your bellcow running back is No. 1 in your progression on goal line routes.”
During the 2023 campaign, Hall was a lethal threat as a receiver as well as on the ground. He ended up catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns.
If Rodgers' quote ends up coming true, Hall will have a good shot at recording many more touchdown receptions.
Throughout his career, the 40-year-old superstar quarterback has always utilized his running backs in the passing game. Having Rodgers under center bodes very well for Hall's production.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for New York, Rodgers, and Hall. They're on a promising patch and if the Jets play up to their full potential, a Super Bowl is a very legitimate goal to set.