Aaron Rodgers Rumors: What Aaron Glenn Said About QB's Future During Jets Interview
To the surprise of no one, Aaron Rodgers' future was a key subject when Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey interviewed with the New York Jets.
Glenn and Mougey, now New York's head coach and general manager, respectively, must decide what to do with Rodgers, who has one year left on his current contract. Of course, the decision might not be up to them, as Rodgers, 41, has indicated he's at least considering retiring after one of his worst seasons as a pro.
In his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer offered insight into how Glenn and Mougey handled the Rodgers topic during their interviews.
Here's the excerpt from Breer's article:
"A big-box decision looms at quarterback, and it’s not totally within the Jets’ control. Both Glenn and Mougey said when interviewing that they weren’t going to look at handling Aaron Rodgers’s situation in a black-and-white way, rather saying it needed evaluation and discussion. All that stuff, both with Rodgers and among themselves, can start now.
"And obviously that’ll affect how Glenn and Mougey map out their vision for next year and beyond. That said, how they, and the Jets, got here should give them a chance, whether Rodgers is there or not. Which, for a franchise that just went through a ridiculously tumultuous year, is a start."
Glenn also addressed Rodgers' future during his introductory news conference on Monday.
"We've already [had] communication with [him]," the first-year head coach told reporters. "As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly."
Rodgers is due $2.5 million in 2025 with a $23.5 million cap charge. If he retires or is released before next season, the Jets will incur a $49 million dead-cap hit.
The future Hall of Famer completed 63% of his passes last season while racking up 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
