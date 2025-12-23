Jets Fan-Favorite Snubbed From 2026 Pro Bowl Games

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games rosters were revealed on Tuesday and the New York Jets were not well-represented.

In fact, the Jets were not represented at all.

When you have a 3-12 football team, you're not going to see many Pro Bowlers. But the Jets do have one guy who seemingly was worthy of the honor this season: kicker Nick Folk. The 18-year veteran is actually tied for the league lead in field goal percentage among kickers with more than two attempts on the season. Folk has gone 27-of-28 on field goals this season (96.4 percent) in 15 games played. Eddy Pineiro of the San Francisco 49ers has also gone 27-of-28 on field goals, but in 12 games. The closest kicker to Folk in the AFC in field goal percentage is Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers who is at 94.7 percent (36-of-38).

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets kicker Nick Folk (6) makes a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When the league announced the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster, Dicker got the nod.

"Special teams: Long snapper (1): Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars. Punter (1): Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens. Placekicker (1): Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers. Return specialist (1): Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans. Special teamer (1): Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh Steelers."

At the end of the day, Dicker was a worthy pick as well. He's tied with Ka'imi Fairbairn for the AFC lead in field goals made this season. Folk is next up behind the duo, though. With New York not getting another Pro Bowler elsewhere, this arguably would've been an easy way to do so.

This is the third season in a row that Folk has led the league in field goal percentage but hasn't gotten the nod to the Pro Bowl. He does have one selection under his belt, but that was way back in 2007 as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys. Arguably, this was a snub, but there isn't much to do about it.

For Folk, the big thing to watch over the next two weeks is whether he can hit three more field goals. Right now, he has 27 makes on the season. If he can reach 30, that would unlock a $500,000 incentive in his contract.

