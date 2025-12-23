Breece Hall Prediction: Star RB Lands New Deal With AFC Team

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong this year. The team is likely going to be looking to upgrade the entire offense next season after injuries and poor play has left their unit at the bottom of the league.

The quarterback position is going to be the main position that needs upgraded, as Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook have all struggled in their own rights this year. But these three haven't been set up for much success.

The wide receiver room has struggled, especially as Garrett Wilson has sat on the sidelines with injuries. The running back room was supposed to be a strength, but it's been Breece Hall and not much besides him.

Hall is the clear top running back in New York right now, but his contract expires at the end of the season. With Hall headed for free agency, the Jets will need to make a huge decision. Will they look to re-sign him, or will they opt to draft a new running back?

Jets should prioritize re-signing Breece Hall to new deal

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Prediction: Breece Hall signs 4-year deal with the Jets

The Jets need to do everything in their power to make sure they keep Hall on the roster. He's been the most productive player on the team this year, despite all the injuries and struggles the team has gone through.

Hall has also been very vocal with his desire to stay with the Jets. He's been the vocal leader of the team through all the struggles this season.

Hall is still very young and explosive. His production is only getting better as he gains experience and confidence in the NFL. Signing him to a new deal would be costly, but the Jets need to pay their players in the same way they did Wilson last year.

Signing Hall to a four-year deal would make a lot of sense, though the Jets could chase a three-year deal instead. Either way, the fit is perfect.

