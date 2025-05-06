Aaron Rodgers Saga Gets New Steelers Update From Insider
The first big wave of free agency across the National Football League has passed this offseason as well as the NFL Draft.
The offseason already has been in full swing for a few months, but there is still a lot of time left. Super Bowl LIX came and passed on Feb. 9 and there's been a lot done across the league over the last three months or so. There's already been a lot of movement across the league, but we still have over three months to go until real action kicks off again. At some point, we're going to get a decision from Aaron Rodgers.
He spent the last two years with the New York Jets, but is available in free agency still. The Athletic's Mike Jones shared a column in which he talked about all of the big stories going on across the league. Unsurprisingly, he talked about Rodgers and the possibility of joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers decision," Jones said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to pine for Rodgers, who had pined unsuccessfully for the Minnesota Vikings, but how much longer will this watch continue? The Steelers didn’t draft a quarterback until the sixth round, when they selected Ohio State’s Will Howard. That could make Rodgers feel a little more secure in joining them. But, one never can tell with Rodgers, who said recently he has been dealing with some personal matters and has no timeline for his decision.
"Earlier this spring, coach Mike Tomlin tried to downplay any need for a prompt resolution. For now, the Steelers will conduct offseason workouts with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Howard as their trio of signal callers."
It's not much of an update, but it's just another piece of the Rodgers puzzle. It's not shocking to hear that the Steelers "continue to pine" for him. This is pretty clear after not taking a quarterback early in the NFL Draft.
On top of this, Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly shared that he thinks the team will have an answer by the time OTAs start on May 27th.
There has been a question around the league about how long the team would be willing to wait for an answer from Rodgers. Pittsburgh has made it pretty clear that it isn't in a rush. If it was, there would be another veteran in town already along with Mason Rudolph.