Jets' Mason Taylor Turns Head With NFL Comparison
The New York Jets have an intriguing, new weapon for Justin Fields to throw to.
With Tyler Conklin leaving the organization this offseason in free agency, the tight end position has been of question. That’s not the case any longer after the 2025 National Football League Draft. The Jets took young playmaker Mason Taylor out of LSU and he immediately has turned heads.
NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger even recently compared him to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce on “The Official Jets Podcast."
"When you watch him run, there’s just not a lot of guys that are that big at 6-foot-5, 250 that are that smooth," Baldinger said. "Look, the production of Travis Kelce is off the charts, but he looks like Travis Kelce running."
That’s some high praise and likely too much pressure for anyone to live up to. Kelce is one of the best pass-catching tight ends of all time. There’s a real argument that he’s the very best. If Taylor could end up being even a fraction of a player as Kelce, the Jets could be in great shape.
Taylor set a hanful of records as LSU on his way out of town and finished his college career with 129 receptions, 1,308 receiving yards, and six touchdowns receptions in 38 games played. He's going to have a chance to contribute right away barring an injury. A comparison to Kelce seems a tad aggressive right now, but maybe he'll prove the comparison right.
