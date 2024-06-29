Aaron Rodgers Went Where While Missing New York Jets Camp?
Aaron Rodgers, the 40-year-old quarterback for the New York Jets, recently surfaced in Los Angeles following speculation about his whereabouts during the team’s mandatory minicamp, which he missed earlier this month. Jets head coach Robert Saleh had previously categorized the absence as "unexcused," igniting rumors that Rodgers might have been traveling abroad.
During an appearance on FS1's "The Herd," Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers' former teammate from the Green Bay Packers, shared details of their recent workout together. "Me and Aaron have been great friends since I had been in Green Bay. I hit him up, told him I was coming out to LA, and said, 'Let's run some routes,'" Valdes-Scantling told host Jason McIntyre. The duo spent a day practicing at a local high school, which Valdes-Scantling described positively.
Host and Jets fan Jason McIntyre responded to the news with relief and humor: "All the New York media can stand down. Aaron Rodgers is back from Egypt! It's not a secret anymore!" This comment came as a playful dismissal of the mystery surrounding Rodgers' recent whereabouts.
Valdes-Scantling, who was with the Packers from 2018-2021 before winning Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and coach Andy Reid, recently inked a one-year deal with the Bills valued at up to $4.5 million.
Following the scrutiny of Rodgers' absence, Coach Saleh addressed the situation to mitigate any lingering concerns. "Aaron and I are on the exact same page," he stated, aiming to quell any rumors of discord within the team. He further emphasized that the issue was more pronounced outside the organization than within. "There's no issue between Aaron [and I] or his teammates for that matter. We addressed it [Tuesday]. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside. That's about it," Saleh explained.
This update, coupled with Rodgers' active participation in offseason training, suggests that the quarterback is gearing up for the upcoming NFL season without any setbacks.