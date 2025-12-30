Podcaster Pitches Wild Bill Belichick-To-Jets Idea

The New York Jets aren’t likely to move on from Aaron Glenn this offseason.

It's been a tough season and the Jets' 3-13 record isn't pretty by any means, but the team hired Glenn to come in and help change the culture of the franchise in general. That takes time, especially when you have an exodus of veteran players before the campaign. New York has one of the youngest rosters in football after it moved on from guys like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams ahead of the campaign. Plus, the Jets traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner with an eye towards the future. Of course the team will struggle in that scenario.

But, Glenn's job appears to be safe. For example, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Dec. 20 that "one-and-done" was never under consideration.

"While the record hasn’t improved — at 3-11, the Jets are actually a game behind last year’s pace — I’m told that 'one-and-done' was never under consideration," Russini wrote. "Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open. The organization recognizes this rebuild will take time. This season has been about evaluating the roster, establishing a foundation and culture and trusting Glenn’s long-term plan."

Don't expect a move

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

All of this is to say, don't expect a change. That's not stopping some from throwing wild ideas out there. For example, Craig Carton pitched an idea of Bill Belichick to the Jets on "The Craig Carton Show."

"Aaron Glenn should be fired immediately after the Jets' final game on Sunday," Carton said. "Aaron Glenn has not proven to me that he's a competent coach. Their defense sucks and their offense is worse. He’s terrible to the media, he’s terrible to the fans...he said after the game my team gave it their all...Well, that's an indictment on you, Aaron Glenn. If that's giving it your all, then you shouldn’t come back as the head coach because they're not playing for you. I think I would fire Glenn and hire Bill Belichick...I know he’s a clown.

"...Bill Belichick represents something we’ve never had with the head coach since Bill Parcells and that is a guy who has won. A guy who walks into the room and you know he has a competent plan. Aaron Glenn is not that guy."

The point about having a guy leading the charge who has won is a completely fair point. Belichick has won plenty of times throughout his career. But he's a guy who spurned the Jets to go and join the New England Patriots and hasn't had his fastball over the last few years. His time in New England ended on a sour not, his first season with the University of North Carolina wasn't good, and there's been a media circus around him. A few years ago, this idea would've made more sense. But not at the moment.

