NFL Agent Sounds Off On Jets' Woody Johnson After 2024 Season
The New York Jets had such high hopes for the 2024 National Football League season.
After a tough 2023 season that saw Aaron Rodgers' season end in the first game of the regular season, the Jets had high hopes that things would be different in 2024. They were going to get a healthy Rodgers for the whole season with plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball.
The Jets even added more in trades in the form of Davante Adams and Haason Reddick. While this is the case, the Jets won just five games and now are going through a process to reshuffle the organization.
New York currently is without a head coach and a general manager. The Jets are looking to fill both roles right now and then have other decisions to make. Rodgers and Adams' future with New York is a huge question mark. Will the Jets give extensions to young guys like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson? What about all of the guys heading to free agency?
The Jets have plenty of questions and a long offseason to answer them. It was a tough year and owner Woody Johnson likely will play a large role in plotting out the future of the Jets this offseason. While this is the case, he recently was roasted by an agent, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"A quarter-century later, the Jets again find themselves in a state of flux, with ongoing searches for a coach and general manager," Cimini said. "This will mark the fifth time in Johnson's tenure that both positions are changing in the same offseason -- hardly the blueprint for stability.
"'Woody can't make a good decision,' one prominent coaching agent said this week, alluding to the Jets' checkered history. These days, Johnson, 77, is working out of his home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he's huddling with Jets brass to conduct in-person interviews with GM candidates. By rule, coaches on playoff teams must interview virtually through the end of the divisional round. The Jets are casting a wide net with both searches, as they have expressed interest in no fewer than 15 external candidates for each position -- both league highs (based on media reports)."
Hopefully, the team can get the head coach and general manager choices right and get back on track in 2025.
