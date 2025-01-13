Jets $140 Million Star Leaves Door Open On Return To Packers
The New York Jets’ wide receiver room is going to be very interesting to watch this offseason.
New York has two very talented players whose future is up in the air right now. Six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams joined the team this season in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and looked like the superstar that he is in the second half of the season.
Garrett Wilson is young and has the tools to be one of the best receivers in football. There have been some rumblings that he may request a trade, though. It seems very unlikely that he will be on the move, but he will be worth watching.
Adams is the person who seems like the likelier option to be on the move. He signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and there’s a potential out in the deal this offseason. Plus, the team’s ultimate decision on Aaron Rodgers also will play a large role in Adams’ future.
It’s unclear what will happen with Adams. But, if he does become available, he surely will be the most decorated receiver available.
He recently joined Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” and didn’t rule out a return to the Green Bay Packers.
“You know, you can’t rule anything out,” Adams said. “I’ve got a lot of love for all of the organizations I’ve played for so I wouldn’t rule out anybody. Obviously I think that there’s some saltiness from some of the fanbases that I’ve been with because of not understanding what I was going through and the decision I decided to make for my own personal career, which somehow hurt everybody. But I would say yeah, I’m keeping my mind open to wherever.”
Adams noted that he is still with the Jets and there’s certainly a possibility that will remain the case throughout the offseason. But, everything does seem to be up in the air.
