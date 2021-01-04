Could Adam Gase Reunite With Nick Saban On Alabama's Coaching Staff Next Season?

While the Jets begin searching for their next head coach, Adam Gase is looking for a job.

Rumors have already swirled in recent weeks about Gase joining forces with Bill Belichick in New England. Instead of transitioning to another AFC East team, however, what if Gase had a chance to work with another legendary head coach—and an old friend—in the collegiate ranks?

Alabama's head coach Nick Saban is reportedly interested in hiring Gase (or former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien) to be the next offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, per Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Steve Sarkisian, who worked as Alabama's offensive coordinator after two years in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons, recently agreed to become the Texas Longhorns' new head coach.

10 Coaches the Jets Could Hire to Replace Adam Gase

Saban and Gase have worked together before. In fact, the two first connected with each other before the turn of the century when Gase was a student at Michigan State. Then, Gase worked as a graduate assistant under Saban at LSU in 2000, spending three years there before moving on to his first gig in the NFL.

Since Saban went from LSU to Alabama in 2007, he's had a handful of notable offensive coordinators. The list includes Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and Jim McElwain. Perhaps Gase can revitalize his coaching career by Saban's side.

If he doesn't end up in college football, it's hard to imagine Gase will be hired by another NFL team in an important role this offseason. He's struggled as a head coach, going 32-48 over his last five years with Miami and New York.

New York Jets Make First Interview Request of Head Coaching Search

Brought in by the Jets to invigorate their offense two years ago, New York has had the worst offensive unit in the league for both seasons. The Jets averaged 279.9 yards and 15.2 points per game this year, going 2-14.

He did at least take ownership of the Jets' woeful offense, saying that it's on him. Same goes for quarterback Sam Darnold and his inability to develop over the last few years.

That doesn't mean that he's ready for his next head coaching opportunity any time soon. Working with Saban in Tuscaloosa could change that.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.