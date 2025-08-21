Big Prediction Dropped For Jets' 2025 Season
Will the New York Jets turn things around in 2025 in Aaron Glenn's first year as the franchise's head coach?
Last year, the Jets went 5-12 and finished in third place in the AFC East. New York finished just one game ahead of the 4-13 New England Patriots and had three fewer wins than the second place Miami Dolphins at 8-9.
There's a lot of ground to make up and plenty of new faces in town. Last year's roster was built on the backs of aging superstars. The Jets have completely shifted gears this offseason. The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Haason Reddick is no longer with the franchise after a dramatic and unfortunate year. There are some other veterans no longer with the team, including CJ Mosley.
The Jets have a young roster and there's a lot of question marks heading into the season, in part because of the youth. There's a chance the Jets could be really goo.d There's also a chance the team could struggle. There are a lot of variables at play here which is why there's a wide ranging opinions on how the team is going to do. For example, NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri and Adam Rank predicted each game for the Jets along with final records and standings. Bhanpuri projected the Jets to improve, but finish 7-10. Rank had the Jets at 10-7. Both projected the Jets as the second-best team in the AFC East, but to miss the playoffs.
Will Aaron Glenn turn around the Jets right away in 2025?
"High point: Weeks 1 and 2," Rank said. "Not only do I see the Jets kicking things off with a REVENGE GAME win over Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, but I think they keep it going the following week against the Bills (who will themselves be coming down from a big season-opening win over the Ravens) to start 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Low point: Weeks 3 and 4. That's also the last year the Jets won in Miami -- and unfortunately for them, they drop a 10th straight as guests of the Dolphins, slipping to 2-2 after also falling to the Bucs on a Florida road trip.
"Toughest game to call: Week 6 vs. Broncos in London. The opposing team for this British battle snapped a playoff drought with a 2024 turnaround. Can the Jets follow in the Broncos' footsteps by being the surprise breakout team of the AFC in 2025? Final Verdict. Division finish: Ali: 2nd | Rank: 2nd. Will the Jets make the playoffs? No. The Jets are flying (pun intended) under the radar this season, as the "other team" (along with the Bears) that raided the Lions' coaching staff. As great as new head coach Aaron Glenn is, don't sleep on new coordinator Tanner Engstrand and what he could mean for the offense this season. I'm seeing Gang Green in the playoff picture this year. Sorry for raising your hopes, Jets fans, by writing that ... because I think this team will fall just short, extending its postseason absence to a 15th season."
Either way, the Jets have a pathway to an improved 2025 season.
More NFL: Jets Trade Update: New York Officially Announces Move