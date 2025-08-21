Jets Country

Jets Trade Update: New York Officially Announces Move

The Jets are swinging deals left and right now...

Darren Mougey is shown during a press conference where he was introduced as the new general manager of the New York Jets, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park.
Darren Mougey is shown during a press conference where he was introduced as the new general manager of the New York Jets, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a little more depth on the defensive side of the ball than they did on Wednesday morning.

With training camps winding down across the league, teams now have a significantly better understanding about where their rosters are at. Roster cut-down day hasn't gotten here yet. It is scheduled for August 26th. But, with two preseason games and a handful of practices done, teams now have a better understanding about how their rosters are coming together.

Because of that, we've started to see a flurry of moves across the league. Teams have started to make trades, including the New York Jets. After a few weeks of watching this team, New York knew that it wanted to add more depth at defensive tackle and it did so not with one trade on Wednesday, but with two. New York began by acquiring defensive tackle Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns and followed by reportedly acquiring Harrison Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings.

New York officially announced the Briggs trade on Wednesday afternoon.

Jets strike twice adding Jowon Briggs, reportedly Harrison Phillips

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jowon Briggs
Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (97) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"The Jets have acquired DT Jowon Briggs and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Browns (via the Bills) in exchange for the team's sixth-round pick next April," team reporter Eric Allen shared. "Briggs (6-1, 313) appeared in six games for Cleveland last season, registering 13 tackles and 2 QB hits. A seventh-round pick (No. 243 overall) of the Browns in 2024, Briggs played collegiately at Virginia (2019-20) and Cincinnati (2021-23) and registered 170 tackles and 12 sacks."

As of writing, the Jets haven't officially announced the Phillips trade yet, but that's just a formality. New York followed up the moves of Wednesday by releasing defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis on Thursday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"The Jets have released DT Phidarian Mathis, per source. Comes one day after they acquired DTs Harrison Phillips and Jovon Briggs in trades," Cimini said.

Defensive tackle has been a position of question for the Jets beyond Quinnen Williams. Now, they have at least one new potential starter.

