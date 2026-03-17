Jets Should Target Trade for Dolphins LB After Jaylen Waddle Deal

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have already linked up on one big trade this offseason. The Jets were able to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami right before free agency. Since then, the Jets have added to their defense in a big way, rebuilding the unit from the ground up in the vision of head coach Aaron Glenn.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins made another blockbuster move, agreeing to send star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a haul of draft picks. This trade signals that the Dolphins aren't trying to win this year, which could open the door to another trade between the two AFC East rivals.

The Jets should target a trade for linebacker Jordyn Brooks. It would likely cost a fourth round pick at a minimum, with the potential of pick swaps to sway the deal in favor of whichever team needs more to make it worthwhile.

Why the Dolphins would do this

Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode. They've already traded Fitzpatrick and Waddle while cutting ties with former franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They're heading for a losing season, and the front office is seemingly leaning into this idea. Acquiring a fourth-round pick doesn't feel like much when discussing the trade of an All-Pro linebacker, but the Dolphins don't have much leverage. Brooks' contract ends at the end of the year, and it seems like he's going to leave in free agency. Trading him now would net them the most value possible.

Why the Jets would do this

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Jets added Demario Davis at linebacker this offseason and they already have Jamien Sherwood. But they should be looking to trade Sherwood this offseason. If they can trade Sherwood and replace him with Brooks, the team would be in a much better spot than they were before.

Brooks earned All-Pro honors last year and was ranked near the top of the position group in terms of PFF grade. He's always around the ball and tends to make big plays when he's in the right position. He would be a huge addition for the Jets.

Considering they have money to spend, the Jets should be able to trade for him and sign him to a big contract extension. It would be the dream scenario for New York.