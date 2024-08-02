Bills Lineman Explains Why He's Had Confrontations with New York Jets
Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins may have grown up in New Jersey, but he's certainly no New York Jets fan.
Dawkins, a 2017 second-round draft pick that has become a fixture on the Bills' offensive line, addressed his bad blood with the Jets this past spring and the topic emerged again this past week.
Appearing on the Up & Adams show, which was on location at Buffalo's training camp on Thursday, the 30-year-old Dawkins was asked about his feelings on their AFC East rivals.
"People ask me about the Jets all of the time," said Dawkins, who attended Rahway High School about a 28-mile drive from MetLife Stadium. "There ain't no beef with the Jets."
While dismissing the idea of a running feud with Gang Green, the eighth-year offensive tackle made it a point to highlight his grievances.
"It's just some of the players that say things that they shouldn't be saying," said Dawkins. "Like for example, right, if Michael Jordan is on the court and there's a player that has no name - nobody knows who he is. He should not be walking in the field and talking to Michael Jordan like Michael Jordan ain't who Michael Jordan is. Josh Allen is my Michael Jordan."
Dawkins is most likely referring to Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, who drew the left tackle's ire by trash talking Allen during a November 19 battle in Orchard Park.
The two linemen had an in-game dust-up that Clemons carried over into the postgame. Following the Bills' 32-6 thumping of New York, Clemons tried to physically confront Dawkins in the stadium tunnel that houses both locker rooms.
"So, you want to talk to MJ in front of me, and I'm his personal protector, oh yea, I'm the first one to throw hands. I'm the first one and I'm gonna be that every single time," said Dawkins about his willingness to defend his quarterback. "That's what our life is and that's where my mind is. I am a protector. Everything in my life has been that - I protect my family, I protect my friends, I protect my quarterback. That's who I am."
In addition to being a villain amongst Jets fans, Dawkins is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has played in the postseason six of his first seven years as a pro. He has made 112 career regular season appearances and has developed a strong relationship with Allen.
"I love Dion," said Allen after Thursday's practice. "I'd do a lot of things for that man right there. He's been such a rock for not just for this offense, but for me. I appreciate him for who he is."
Dawkins and Allen likely annoy the majority of Gang Green supporters, but they're a quarterback-tackle combination the Jets likely wish they had.