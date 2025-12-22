What Aaron Glenn Wants Jets Fans To Know after 3-12 Start

It's been a tough season for the New York Jets, to put it mildly.

There was hope heading into the campaign after the Jets hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey and completely re-tooled the roster and injected it with youth. There was a lot of excitement around quarterback Justin Fields as well after New York beat out the Pittsburgh Steelers for his services. Then, he looked solid early on for the team.

But the wheels fell off for the Jets this season. Fields eventually was benched and now New York is 3-12 on the season starting an undrafted rookie as the team's quarterback. Plus, the team traded two superstars earlier in the campaign in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Those two deals brought back significant draft capital, but it just goes to show how wild this season has been.

The Jets have a plan

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It hasn't been what anyone wanted, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shared a message for the fanbase on Monday looking for patience while noting the team has a plan.

"To me, I will continue to say just don't let go of the rope because there is a plan," Glenn said. "There is a vision. From day one, we've been trying to set the foundation of what we want this team to be. A lot of that is from in-house perspective, for the most part. You still have a number of things you have to go through as far as making sure that everybody understands exactly what you're trying to accomplish. What type of team you want to be."

Coach Glenn's message to the fans pic.twitter.com/1vPAfc2gsf — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2025

As the season has progressed -- and gone downhill -- one concept that has been consistently discussed is how it takes time to build a new culture with a franchise. This past offseason was transformative. Moving on from guys, like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, while installing a brand new infrastructure, is no small feat.

The Jets have consistently been compared to the Detroit Lions, where Glenn came from. In Glenn's first season as the Lions' defensive coordinator under Dan Campbell, the Lions went 3-13-1. They stayed the course and have developed into contenders in the NFC. This season hasn't been great for Detroit due to injuries, but in Glenn's final year with the team in 2024, they went 15-2.

This season has been tough. But, don't give up on Glenn yet. The team needs to get the quarterback right. They will have another shot at getting the position right this upcoming offseason. Then, the coaching staff and front office will truly be able to be judged.

