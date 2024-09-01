Bold Trade Proposal Has New York Jets Dealing Haason Reddick to AFC Contender
With Week 1 nearly here for the New York Jets, everyone is excited to see what this team can accomplish if they stay healthy.
This offseason, the Jets made a lot of moves to help improve the team. While the injury to Aaron Rodgers was a critical blow last year, it also highlighted some areas New York needs to improve upon for this season.
While the offense got much of the attention this because of their well-noted struggles last year, the defense also saw some changes.
Bryce Huff left in free agency to join the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Jets worked out a deal to trade for Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick.
The decision to trade for Reddick was to replace the production of Huff. Reddick wasn’t thrilled with his contract situation in Philadelphia, which led to him becoming available for New York to acquire for a conditional third-round pick.
The Jets knew Reddick was going to desire a new contract from them too, but they haven’t had any luck getting something done as of now.
With the season nearly here, it does not seem likely a deal is coming.
Recently, Alex Ballantine of Bleacher Report spoke New York potentially deciding to move the star edge rusher, and named the Baltimore Ravens as a good fit.
“The idea of trading Haason Reddick has to feel more appealing to the New York Jets the longer his contract saga drags on ahead of the season ... The Ravens should be on the short list of teams who would be willing to do that. They are coming off of a great season in 2023, but they have a clear need for an edge rusher. Perhaps exchanging an unproven young player like David Ojabo for someone who can help right away would be appealing."
While trading Reddick within the conference to a contending team like the Ravens wouldn’t be ideal for the Jets, they might just want to get rid of him at this point and get something in return.
If he does end up sitting out or getting traded, they will have a bit of a pass rushing issues.
Last season, Huff totaled 10 sacks with New York, and Reddick was brought in to replace that after coming off four straight years with double-digit sacks.
Considering Huff led the team in that category last season, his departure without a replacement, depending on the Reddick situation, could be a major issue for the Jets.
While they would like to have Reddick on the field for them in Week 1, there is no denying he would be an excellent fit for the Ravens if New York decided to move him.