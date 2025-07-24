Breaking: Jets QB Justin Fields Suffers Potentially Disastrous Injury
The New York Jets cannot afford to have another quarterback injury at the very beginning of their season.
After letting Aaron Rodgers go in March, the Jets signed Justin Fields to be their new starter. They entered training camp this week hoping the 26-year-old could bring some stability to the position that has plagued them for decades.
Only two days into team activities, the Jets have to fear disaster has struck.
According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fields was carted off the field at the team's facility in Florham Park, N.J. after sustaining an apparent lower leg injury.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports provided an in-person description of the events that unfolded, leading to Fields getting carted off.
"Jets QB Justin Fields just limped off the practice field with a trainer at his side," He was too far away to see what happened but he’s under a tent being evaluated right now. … The limp was a pretty significant one," wrote Vacchiano.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Fields rode in the passenger's seat of the cart rather than sitting in the back, which could at least be some positive indication that his leg doesn't need to be immobilized.
"Fields pulled up after rolling right and throwing an incomplete short pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Fields went down, sat on the ground briefly and limped off the field with the assistance of a trainer," Cimini accounted.
It's far too soon to judge how panicked the Jets should be, but needless to say, losing Fields for any amount of time, let alone the majority or all of the upcoming season, would be an utter disaster.
Right now, the Jets' primary backup is Tyrod Taylor, who hasn't started an NFL game since 2023.
