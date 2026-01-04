Nick Folk, Kene Nwangwu Have Incentives On Line In Jets-Bills

The New York Jets will conclude their season on Sunday and then have a nice, long break before they take the field again.

New York needs it. The Jets need to go back to the drawing board and determine a way forward. Fortunately, the Jets are loaded with salary cap space and draft picks, but they need to figure out how to best utilize them. Those will be the talking points of the offseason, but there is one game left to be played and two members of the Jets will be worth watching as they have incentives on the line. 27-year-old specialist Kene Nwangwu and veteran kicker Nick Folk both could earn a little extra cash depending on how the Week 18 contest against the Buffalo Bills goes.

For Nwangwu, he can earn an extra $500,000 with a return touchdown on Sunday. Folk could earn an extra $125,000 with two made field goals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets have a few things to watch on Sunday

"If Jets kick returner Kene Nwangwu can return one kick for a touchdown Sunday at Buffalo, he would trigger a $500,000 incentive," Schefter wrote. "Nwangwu collects $500,000 for two kicks returned for touchdowns this season, and he already has returned one.

"Jets kicker Nick Folk will collect another $125,000 in incentives if he makes two field goals Sunday at Buffalo to give him 30 made field goals this season."

Folk has been a revelation for the Jets this season. He returned to the franchise for the first time after exiting after the 2016 season and has completely transformed the Jets' kicking game. It has been a struggle over the last few seasons, but Folk has been nails. He's gone 28-of-29 on field goals and 22-of-22 on extra points. Folk's leading the league with a 96.6 field goal percentage.

Nwangwu has 18 kick returns on the season for 604 yards and a touchdown. He's been dynamic when healthy, but has only been able to play in 11 games this season.

